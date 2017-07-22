15-year-old injured in Richland County shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

15-year-old injured in Richland County shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 140 block of Stanford Street at about 4:40 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Check back for the latest updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly