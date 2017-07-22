15-year-old in stable condition following drive-by shooting

New details have been released in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old on Saturday in Richland County.

Richland County deputies responded to the 100 block of Stanford Street at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

RELATED: See photos of the Midlands Most Wanted.

Investigators were able to determine the victim was shot during a drive-by shooting. Deputies described the vehicle involved as a white Ford Explorer with a tan and gray bottom.

Anyone who may have any information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.