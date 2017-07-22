Multiple departments respond after 70-year-old drowns in Lake Mu - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Multiple departments respond after 70-year-old drowns in Lake Murray

Multiple departments responded to a home on Lake Murray after a 70-year-old man drowned in the lake Saturday afternoon.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Irmo Fire Department responded to a home on Rocky Point Drive near Palm Point Drive.

The man reportedly went for a swim in the lake behind the home around 2 p.m. and never resurfaced. Deputies do not suspect any foul play.

