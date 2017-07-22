Coroner identifies elderly man that drowned in Lake Murray

The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.More >>
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.More >>
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Murray.More >>
Orangeburg deputies are warning residents of a scam targeting Orangeburg County seniors.More >>
A collision involving an overturned car caused a heavy traffic back-up Saturday morning on I-26 in Calhoun County.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
