Coroner identifies elderly man that drowned in Lake Murray

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Murray.

Ramon Prestino, 76, of Columbia was swimming in the lake with his family near Palm Point Drive when he went under water and did not come back up, according to Margaret Fisher, the Lexington County Coroner. The incident happened at about 2 p.m.

Multiple departments, including the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Irmo Fire Department, responded to the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, however, the incident remains under investigation by DNR and LCSD.

Prestino's autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, July, 23.

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Murray near Palm Point Dr. Male victim was in his 70's. @SCDNR and @RCSD also responded. #LCSDnews #LESM pic.twitter.com/SpW3tPzKVb — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 22, 2017

We will continue to bring the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.