Coroner identifies elderly man that drowned in Lake Murray - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies elderly man that drowned in Lake Murray

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Murray. 

Ramon Prestino, 76, of Columbia was swimming in the lake with his family near Palm Point Drive when he went under water and did not come back up, according to Margaret Fisher, the Lexington County Coroner. The incident happened at about 2 p.m.

Multiple departments, including the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Irmo Fire Department, responded to the scene. 

Foul play is not suspected, however, the incident remains under investigation by DNR and LCSD. 

Prestino's autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, July, 23. 

We will continue to bring the latest details as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly