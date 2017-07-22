FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued for majority of Midlands

A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the Midlands.

Richland, Lexington, Saluda, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Calhoun, Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee counties are under the advisory until 6 p.m. Saturday night.

First Alert! Heat Advisory of all counties in the orange. DANGEROUS heat today! Details on my FB: TimMillerWisTv pic.twitter.com/vaiwgT1jJ8 — Tim Miller (@TimMillerSC) July 22, 2017

Heat Advisory in effect for much of the Midlands until 6 pm this evening @wis10 https://t.co/H3ccDGnKM1 pic.twitter.com/Q7DyajJAEt — Dominic Brown WIS (@DominicBrownTV) July 22, 2017

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees on Saturday.

“This is dangerous heat,” Meteorologist Tim Miller said. “If it all possible try to stay indoors with a fan or air conditioning this afternoon. If you must be outside, keep things nice and slow with plenty of water.”

He goes on to say when you combine the temperature and the humidity, it will feel like 110 degrees or more outside.

The National Weather Service shared a few tips to remember if you need to be outside in the heat:

Drink plenty of water

Apply sunscreen daily

Dress in lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a brimmed hat

Look before you lock! The inside of your car can quickly become much hotter than the outside air even with the windows down. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/J53cCKvJfH — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 22, 2017

Make sure pets have plenty of shade & water today! Columbia Metro Airport was already 92 degrees at 12:25 PM today. #famouslyhot #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/MwwIEEaeYW — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 22, 2017

The rain chance for Saturday is 20 percent. Those showers and storms will cool things off a little, however, not everyone will see that cooling rain. Rain chances for Sunday are at 30 percent.

