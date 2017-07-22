Exploding dye pack creates unforgettable image of bank robbery suspects' escape

Columbia Police released an image of the suspect's car that was captured on surveillance video. (Source: Columbia Police)

CPD is searching for these two men in connection to an armed bank robbery in Five Points. (Source: Columbia Police)

Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.

The armed robbery happened at the TD Bank on the 1900 block of Blossom Street around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say two black men entered the bank and demanded money from a teller before fleeing the scene in a car. A dye pack hidden inside the stolen money exploded as the suspects were leaving the scene of the crime.

Here's a picture of the suspects' car before the bank robbery occurred. pic.twitter.com/y8ZUTN922h — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

... this is a picture of the same vehicle after the activation of the dye pack from the stolen money. pic.twitter.com/w5WCWl2buB — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

One of the men had a pistol. His face was covered and he was wearing a white shirt. The second man also wore a white shirt, however, instead of covering his face he wore sunglasses and a hat.

Here is another picture of the suspects. Pay close attention to what they're wearing. pic.twitter.com/utdbCN1TUL — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

Investigators said there is no need for the public to be alarmed at this time.

The police department is continuing to follow leads in this case and we will continue to bring the latest updates as they become available.

