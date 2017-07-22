CPD investigating armed bank robbery at Five Points bank

Columbia Police are investigating an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.

The armed robbery happened at the TD Bank on the 1900 block of Blossom Street around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say two black men entered the bank and demanded money from a teller before fleeing the scene in a car.

One of the men had a pistol. His face was covered and he was wearing a white shirt. The second man also wore a white shirt, however, instead of covering his face he wore sunglasses and a hat.

Police are processing surveillance video from the scene and hope to release images of the suspects and their car soon.

Investigators said there is no need for the public to be alarmed at this time.

The police department is continuing to follow leads in this case and we will continue to bring the latest updates as they become available.

CPD is on scene; investigating an armed robbery incident at the "TD Bank" on the 1900 block of Blossom street. More updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/ckl77YEZ7c — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

