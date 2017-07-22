CPD investigating armed bank robbery at Five Points bank

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.More >>
As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.More >>
Avoiding subpoenas to testify before Congress, Trump Jr. and Manafort consider undergoing private interviews with Senate investigators.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the Midlands.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
One person was successfully rescued Saturday morning during a water rescue attempt by the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
Becoming a law enforcement officer in South Carolina will require psychological testing under a new requirement aimed at weeding out people not suitable for the job.More >>
Humane Society International rescued 149 dogs in all from deplorable conditions.More >>
