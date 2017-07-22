CFD rescues one person from river near Gervais Street Bridge - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CFD rescues one person from river near Gervais Street Bridge

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One person was successfully rescued Saturday morning during a water rescue attempt by the Columbia Fire Department.

Fire officials said the person was stranded in the Congaree River near the Gervais Street Bridge around 10:30 a.m. The rescue was completed around 11 a.m.

Richland County EMS did treat the patient who suffered injuries.

