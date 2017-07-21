Highway Patrol investigates leads in incident where man's body was found on I-77

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they received two calls that could lead to answering why a 40-year-old Columbia man's body was found in a ditch.

Craig Anderson's body was found alongside I-77 near Farrow Road on July 20 by construction workers.

SCHP says they received two calls on July 6 surrounding their investigation:

The first call was made on July 6 at 8:21 p.m. HP received a call about an intoxicated pedestrian wearing dark-colored clothes walking in the roadway along Farrow Road near I-77. Troopers responded to the area but did not find anything.

HP received a second call on July 6 at 9:17 p.m. A person called to say he was driving a 2006 Mercedes-Benz on I-77 northbound when he struck what he believed debris or a deer. A trooper responded, documented the collision, and filed a report. No deer or debris was located.

HP is currently processing the vehicle to see if it was involved in the incident.

The coroner said Anderson’s cause of death was due to blunt force trauma. He is believed to have been hit by a car sometime between July 6 and July 7.

Anderson was reported missing by his family and his car was discovered about a half mile away from where his body was found. He was also wearing dark-colored clothing that matched the description of the clothing worn by the person seen walking in the first call.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.