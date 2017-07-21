Highway Patrol investigates leads in incident where man's body was found on I-77

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they received two calls that could lead to answering why a 40-year-old Columbia man's body was found in a ditch.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they received two calls that could lead to answering why a 40-year-old Columbia man's body was found in a ditch.More >>
Bond has been denied for the 24-year-old woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old child inside a hot car in Sumter on Wednesday.More >>
Bond has been denied for the 24-year-old woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old child inside a hot car in Sumter on Wednesday.More >>
If Monticello Road is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate route.More >>
If Monticello Road is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate route.More >>
The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.More >>
The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Some of Kester's neighbors painted a picture of a broken man who for months had one thing on his mind - taking action against a state department.More >>
Some of Kester's neighbors painted a picture of a broken man who for months had one thing on his mind - taking action against a state department.More >>
When Columbia police arrived at the scene of a shocking attack on mourners at a graveside funeral, they found the suspect in that incident being held at gunpoint.More >>
When Columbia police arrived at the scene of a shocking attack on mourners at a graveside funeral, they found the suspect in that incident being held at gunpoint.More >>