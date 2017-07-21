Midlands man dies in motorcycle accident on his birthday

One man was pronounced dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said Bryan Michael Chubb lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

West said Chubb was taken to a nearby hospital but died after suffering massive head and body trauma.

Chubb turned 35 years old on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.