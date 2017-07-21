FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Monticello Road causing traffic back-up

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
A child recovering from cancer has only one wish for her birthday, and everyone can help make that wish come true.More >>
A child recovering from cancer has only one wish for her birthday, and everyone can help make that wish come true.More >>
Residents in Oxford are still recovering from the shock of Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze's resignation.More >>
Residents in Oxford are still recovering from the shock of Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze's resignation.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
If Monticello Road is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate route.More >>
If Monticello Road is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate route.More >>
The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.More >>
The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Some of Kester's neighbors painted a picture of a broken man who for months had one thing on his mind - taking action against a state department.More >>
Some of Kester's neighbors painted a picture of a broken man who for months had one thing on his mind - taking action against a state department.More >>
When Columbia police arrived at the scene of a shocking attack on mourners at a graveside funeral, they found the suspect in that incident being held at gunpoint.More >>
When Columbia police arrived at the scene of a shocking attack on mourners at a graveside funeral, they found the suspect in that incident being held at gunpoint.More >>
One man was pronounced dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in Kershaw County.More >>
One man was pronounced dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in Kershaw County.More >>
A wild chase through several Kershaw County neighborhoods, with the driver apparently throwing packages of narcotics out the car's window, culminated in the arrest of three people, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A wild chase through several Kershaw County neighborhoods, with the driver apparently throwing packages of narcotics out the car's window, culminated in the arrest of three people, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>