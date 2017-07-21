FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Monticello Road causing traffi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Monticello Road causing traffic back-up

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Chad Mills/WIS) (Source: Chad Mills/WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

If Monticello Road is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate route.

A collision on Monticello Road and Nipper Creek Road has the road blocked off in both directions and traffic building up. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting there were injuries in the multi-car crash. 

At the scene of the crash, one car with serious damage to the front was crashed into a pine tree off the shoulder of the road.

Fire officials said they responded to a car off the roadway with a woman trapped inside. She was flown to a local hospital after being extracted from the car. 

Details remain limited at this time. Check back for updates.  

