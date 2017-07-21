The countdown is on - the total solar eclipse is 1 month away!

The total solar eclipse is one month away. Where will you be during the event?

We’re now exactly one month away from the highly anticipated total solar eclipse and there are more than 100 events planned across the Midlands.

“Yeah, it’s going to be huge,” said Jason Outman, executive director with Experience Columbia, SC.

The total solar eclipse coming up Aug. 21, is a rare event that will only be seen in select areas of the country including here in the Midlands.

“This is really going to help put Columbia on the map,” Outman said.

Planning for months, there are now more than 100 events to choose from through the group Total Solar Eclipse Columbia, South Carolina.

“I think a lot of folks are all of a sudden grasping, this thing’s really happening,” says John Banks with the Historic Columbia Speedway in Cayce.

They are just one of the venues hosting events that weekend.

“20 states have already purchased tickets. We’ve already sold over a thousand. We’re a month away. It’s been crazy.”

The Historic Columbia at the Robert Mills House and Gardens is also offering various events that weekend.

"Bring your lounge chair. Bring a blanket. Sit back and just witness this historic moment with Historic Columbia," Historic Columbia Director of Marketing Anna Kate Twitty said. "Who else better to experience it with?”

By choosing one the official Columbia events, protective eyewear will be included with your tickets.

“Those are NASA-approved glasses to watch the eclipse. So, those will be fine. Your eyes will be fine but if you’re getting glasses from a third party then you need to make sure those are approved glasses because you really could damage your eyes,” Outman said.

