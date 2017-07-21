Chapin man charged with threatening family member with butcher knife

A Chapin man is in jail after he allegedly threatened a family member with a butcher knife and threatened two juveniles during a dispute on June 15.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says Nicholas David Powlas, 42, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He also knocked the victim unconscious during the altercation.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Powlas is also charged with aggressive behavior toward two children who were there.

“Powlas is also charged with failure to stop for blue lights after a deputy tried to stop him as he drove away from the incident location,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Powlas initiated a pursuit that lasted about nine miles and ended in Newberry County. Following the chase, one of our deputies arrested him with help from members of the Little Mountain Rescue Squad.”

Powlas was also charged with having an open beer in his truck at the time of his arrest.

During his first court appearance, Powlas was denied bond on the attempted murder and failure to stop for blue lights charges. He was given a $50,000 bond for the unlawful conduct toward a child charges. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

