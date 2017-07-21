As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.More >>
Humane Society International rescued 149 dogs in all from deplorable conditions.More >>
You may not know about some of these (mostly) free places to cool off this weekend in Columbia.More >>
Police said they pulled Malon Neal over Tuesday night after clocking him going 112 mph in a 65 mph zone.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they received two calls that could lead to answering why a 40-year-old Columbia man's body was found in a ditch.More >>
Bond has been denied for the 24-year-old woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old child inside a hot car in Sumter on Wednesday.More >>
If Monticello Road is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate route.More >>
