Bond denied for woman accused homicide after son left in hot car - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond denied for woman accused homicide after son left in hot car

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Latisha Rembert, 24, was charged Thursday with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined the boy died of hyperthermia. (Source: Sumter Police Department) Latisha Rembert, 24, was charged Thursday with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined the boy died of hyperthermia. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Bond has been denied for the 24-year-old woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old child inside a hot car in Sumter on Wednesday.

Latisha Rembert appeared before a bond court judge Friday after she was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined her son died of hyperthermia.

Rembert will now remain in jail until a Sept. 1 hearing at the Sumter County Third Circuit Judicial Center.

On Wednesday, Sumter police said they were called to Swan Lake Iris Gardens around 3:15 p.m. to an unresponsive child. The child was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he later died.

Rembert is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly