Bond denied for woman accused homicide after son left in hot car

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
The scene is all clear Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a couple of cars sent a few people to the hospital early this morning.
A service dog is the center of dispute between the Town Clerk and the Ridgeway town council and Mayor.
Bond has been denied for the 24-year-old woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old child inside a hot car in Sumter on Wednesday.
Columbia police officers have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle from an elderly woman at a fitness center last month.
An accident has delayed traffic on I-26 EB near exit 105/Piney Grove Road. The two right lanes are closed at this time.
A laser light installation set to launch on Aug. 19 will dazzle Midlands residents for the next decade, according to a local company working with What's Next Midlands.
A crash in the median of Interstate 26 has traffic crawling in both directions in Calhoun County.
