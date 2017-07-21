Bond denied for woman accused homicide after son left in hot car

Latisha Rembert, 24, was charged Thursday with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined the boy died of hyperthermia. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

Bond has been denied for the 24-year-old woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old child inside a hot car in Sumter on Wednesday.

Latisha Rembert appeared before a bond court judge Friday after she was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined her son died of hyperthermia.

Rembert will now remain in jail until a Sept. 1 hearing at the Sumter County Third Circuit Judicial Center.

On Wednesday, Sumter police said they were called to Swan Lake Iris Gardens around 3:15 p.m. to an unresponsive child. The child was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he later died.

Rembert is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

