FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 slowing traffic in both directions southeast of Columbia

A crash in the median of Interstate 26 has traffic crawling in both directions in Calhoun County.

The collision happened near mile marker 126, which is in the vicinity of the Sandy Run Road exit.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up in both eastbound and westbound lanes. Eastbound traffic is backed up for around eight miles.

Video from the scene shows at least two vehicles involved, with one on its side.

??Calhoun Co. I-26 EB expect delays. One lane blocked due to collision. Use alternative route.?? pic.twitter.com/POt8mTq02W — Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) July 21, 2017

If you're looking for an alternate route, you can consider using U.S. 21 or U.S. 176.

You are urged to use caution in the area.

There is no word on injuries.

