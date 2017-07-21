FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 slowing traffic in both directions southeast of Columbia

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
The scene is all clear Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a couple of cars sent a few people to the hospital early this morning.More >>
The scene is all clear Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a couple of cars sent a few people to the hospital early this morning.More >>
A crash in the median of Interstate 26 has traffic crawling in both directions in Calhoun County.More >>
A crash in the median of Interstate 26 has traffic crawling in both directions in Calhoun County.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
An accident has delayed traffic on I-26 EB near exit 105/Piney Grove Road. The two right lanes are closed at this time.More >>
An accident has delayed traffic on I-26 EB near exit 105/Piney Grove Road. The two right lanes are closed at this time.More >>
Columbia police officers have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle from an elderly woman at a fitness center last month.More >>
Columbia police officers have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle from an elderly woman at a fitness center last month.More >>
When Columbia police arrived at the scene of a shocking attack on mourners at a graveside funeral, they found the suspect in that incident being held at gunpoint.More >>
When Columbia police arrived at the scene of a shocking attack on mourners at a graveside funeral, they found the suspect in that incident being held at gunpoint.More >>
A wild chase through several Kershaw County neighborhoods, with the driver apparently throwing packages of narcotics out the car's window, culminated in the arrest of three people, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A wild chase through several Kershaw County neighborhoods, with the driver apparently throwing packages of narcotics out the car's window, culminated in the arrest of three people, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.More >>
The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.More >>