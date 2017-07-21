FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 2 lanes closed following wreck on I-26 EB near exit 105

An accident has delayed traffic on I-26 EB near exit 105/Piney Grove Road.
The two right lanes are closed at this time. Travelers are urged to find an alternate route at this time.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the live SCDOT camera.
Check back for more updates.
Collision; I-26 EB: 1 mi W of Exit106, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 1:47PM.| 1:49P— SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 21, 2017
