Man accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman outside Planet Fitne - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman outside Planet Fitness under arrest

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Michael Dashawn Davis is accused of carjacking a woman outside Planet Fitness on Garners Ferry Road in June. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Michael Dashawn Davis is accused of carjacking a woman outside Planet Fitness on Garners Ferry Road in June. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia police officers have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle from a woman at a fitness center last month.

Michael Dashawn Davis is charged with carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 7531 Garners Ferry Road shortly on June 19.

The 69-year-old female victim tells officers that as she was preparing to leave in her car, an armed man approached her and demanded her vehicle, a Ford Escape which also contained her purse.  

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Davis is housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) on a $75,000 bond.

ALSO ON WIS

Woman with CWP may have prevented further violence after 12 intentionally hit by car at Columbia funeral

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly