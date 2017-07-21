Man accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman outside Planet Fitness under arrest

Michael Dashawn Davis is accused of carjacking a woman outside Planet Fitness on Garners Ferry Road in June. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia police officers have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle from a woman at a fitness center last month.

Michael Dashawn Davis is charged with carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 7531 Garners Ferry Road shortly on June 19.

The 69-year-old female victim tells officers that as she was preparing to leave in her car, an armed man approached her and demanded her vehicle, a Ford Escape which also contained her purse.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Davis is housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) on a $75,000 bond.

