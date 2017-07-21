NASA issues warning: You may have a bad pair of eclipse glasses

The path of the total solar eciipse on August 21, 2017 crosses directly over Columbia and the Midlands. (Source: NASA)

As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.

NASA says in order to properly view the Aug. 21 eclipse, you'll need a special pair of glasses certified by ISO and manufactured by these NASA-approved companies:

American Paper Optics

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

NASA also wants you to follow four simple tips when viewing the eclipse.

Don't reuse old glasses. Unsafe after 3 years. If lenses have scratches, don't use. If lenses are wrinkled, not safe for viewing the eclipse. U.S. manufacturers recommended.

Hope you're ready!

