Date set for premiere of laser light show over Congaree - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Date set for premiere of laser light show over Congaree

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect

Parking, drinks and sweets await those who celebrate premiere of new laser light show over the Congaree River.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have all the details right here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly