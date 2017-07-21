Swimming advisory lifted for popular Midlands swimming spot

A popular summer water spot is now safe to swim and boat again.

DHEC has lifted the swimming advisory for the Saluda River. The affected area was the section of the river running along Saluda Shoals Park.

That area was closed because of sewage spilling into the Saluda River.

Officials with DHEC lifted the advisory after observing samples at the wastewater plant.

