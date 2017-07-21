One charged with felony DUI after passenger in truck bed killed in accident

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is charging a 36-year-old man with felony DUI after his passenger, who was in the bed of his truck, was killed in a multi-car accident in Kershaw County on Friday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, Bruce Clark is also charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Clark, troopers say, was parked in the number one lane on Interstate 20 near mile marker 87 when a second car struck the rear of his truck. The passenger in the truck bed, who has not yet been identified, was killed.

The force of the crash sent the second car into another lane where it was struck by a tractor trailer.

The driver of the second car was seriously injured and transported to Palmetto Health Richland. The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

