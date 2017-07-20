CPD releases video of bank robbery suspect with 'disfigured' lip

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Football coach Hugh Freeze would have been released under a moral conduct clause in his contract if he had not resigned, Ole Miss officials said.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear July 26 before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a witness list released by the panel Wednesday.More >>
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Some of Kester's neighbors painted a picture of a broken man who for months had one thing on his mind - taking action against a state department.More >>
Columbia police have released surveillance footage of a bank robbery they're hoping can be identified.More >>
Three people have been charged in connection with the escape of a Lieber Correctional Institution inmate who managed to make it all the way to Texas before his capture.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
A Sumter couple has been charged with child abuse after their infant was taken to a Columbia hospital with injuries.More >>
Drew Stewart had worked his way up from WIS video journalist to on-camera sports reporter and later, covering news at the State House and elsewhere. But in 2008 at the age of 32, Stewart’s health took a turn for the worse.More >>
