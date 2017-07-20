CPD releases video of bank robbery suspect with 'disfigured' lip

This is the suspect wanted in the July 14 bank robbery on Garners Ferry Road. (Source: Surveillance images/CPD)

Columbia police have released surveillance footage of a bank robbery they're hoping can be identified.

The video shows last week's robbery of the First Citizens on Garners Ferry Road on July 14.

The man is described as having a disfigured top lip.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

