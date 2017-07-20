Sumter couple charged with abuse of 3-month-old child - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter couple charged with abuse of 3-month-old child

Ashlin Caples. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Ashlin Caples. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A Sumter couple has been charged with child abuse after their infant was taken to a Columbia hospital with injuries. 

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says Ashlin Caples, 17, and Phillip Andrew Grate, 22, both of Sumter, have been charged with unlawful neglect of a child. 

Arrest warrants say their 3-month-old child suffered from a fractured femur and tibia. After being admitted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, it was discovered the infant also had fractured ribs. 

Deputies say the couple has full custody of the child. 

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said child abuse simply will not be tolerated.

“This is beyond unimaginable,” Dennis said. “To think that someone could cause that much harm any child, much less their own, is horrible. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, people who commit this type of crime.”  

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

