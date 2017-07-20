Sumter couple charged with abuse of 3-month-old child

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.
Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately. The university announcing the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.
Drew Stewart had worked his way up from WIS video journalist to on-camera sports reporter and later, covering news at the State House and elsewhere. But in 2008 at the age of 32, Stewart's health took a turn for the worse.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Facebook is launching a news subscription product to help publishers make money from the articles people share and read on its platform.
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.
The mother of a 1-year-old child who died in Sumter on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a popular botanical garden in Sumter is now facing charges.
A Sumter couple has been charged with child abuse after their infant was taken to a Columbia hospital with injuries.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation unveils a $26.5 million repaving project, paid for in part by the higher gas tax and road user fees passed into law in Spring.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a teenager in Kershaw County drowned in Lake Wateree on Thursday.
