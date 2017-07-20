DNR investigating after 15-year-old drowns in Lake Wateree

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a teenager in Kershaw County drowned in Lake Wateree on Thursday.

The Kershaw County Coroner released a statement Thursday evening that said just after 1 p.m. on Thursday two teens flipped out of a kayak on the lake and went into the water.

One of the teens, 15-year old Muhammad Abdul-Qawee did not resurface. Investigators say he had on a floatation device, but it came off. Abdul-Qawee’s body was later recovered by the Kershaw County Rescue Squad in six feet deep water.

Authorities say the teen was at the lake with the Mission Hope Foundation Summer Camp Field Trip.

