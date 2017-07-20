Columbia 15-year-old drowns in Lake Wateree while on summer camp field trip

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a teenager in Kershaw County drowned in Lake Wateree on Thursday while on a summer camp field trip.

Just after 1 p.m. two teens flipped out of a kayak on the lake and went into the water, according to the Kershaw County Coroner David West.

One of the teens, 15-year-old Muhammad Abdul-Qawee of Columbia, did not resurface. Investigators say he had on a floatation device, but it came off.

Abdul-Qawee’s body was recovered a little over an hour and a half later by the Kershaw County Rescue Squad in six feet of water.

Authorities say the teen was at the lake with the Mission Hope Foundation Summer Camp Field Trip.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.