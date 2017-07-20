Mother of 1-year-old who died in Sumter now facing charges - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Mother of 1-year-old who died in Sumter now facing charges

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Latisha Rembert, 24, was charged Thursday with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined the boy died of hyperthermia. (Source: Sumter Police Department) Latisha Rembert, 24, was charged Thursday with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined the boy died of hyperthermia. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

The mother of a 1-year-old child who died in Sumter on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a popular botanical garden in Sumter is now facing charges.

Latisha Rembert, 24, was charged Thursday with homicide by child abuse/neglect after an autopsy determined the boy died of hyperthermia.

On Wednesday, Sumter police said they were called to Swan Lake Iris Gardens around 3:15 p.m. to an unresponsive child. The child was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he later died.

Investigators were able to determine the mother had left the child in a parked car earlier in the day on Wednesday before driving to Swan Lake where the boy became unresponsive.

Officers said this incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of leaving a child, vulnerable adult or pet inside a vehicle for any length of time regardless of the season.

Rembert is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. 

