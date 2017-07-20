Coroner identifies body found in ditch off I-77

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Experts always say it is never too early to begin saving for your college education.More >>
Facebook is launching a news subscription product to help publishers make money from the articles people share and read on its platform.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has released the identification of the body found on Wednesday by construction workers on I-77.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Three people have been charged in connection with the escape of a Lieber Correctional Institution inmate who managed to make it all the way to Texas before his capture.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Orangeburg, Aiken, and Lexington counties until 5:30 p.m.More >>
Suspended State Senator John Courson has filed a motion to have his indictment on misconduct charges dismissed.More >>
Police are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop in South Congaree after a woman inside the car helped him escape.More >>
