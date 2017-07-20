Coroner identifies body found in ditch off I-77

Construction workers in an area around Interstate 77 made a ghastly discovery Wednesday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Ryan Kelly)

The Richland County Coroner has released the identification of the body found on Wednesday in a ditch by construction workers on I-77.

The body was identified as 40-year-old Craig Anderson of Columbia.

The coroner said Anderson’s cause of death is due to blunt force trauma. He is believed to have been hit by a car sometime between July 6 and July 7.

Anderson was reported missing by his family and his car was discovered near where his body was found.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

