Dowdle named to Doak Walker preseason watch list

Rico Dowdle joins the list of Gamecocks named to preseason watch lists.

The freshman running back out of Asheville, N.C., was announced as one of 61 players named to the Doak Walker preseason watch list. The award is presented to college football’s top running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Dowdle was the team’s leading rusher with 764 yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries. He played in nine games and started seven for the Gamecocks.

The 6-0, 216-pound Dowdle is one of 13 SEC running backs on the list.

The winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced on December 7.

