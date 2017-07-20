Norwood, Davis highlight latest USC Hall of Fame class

Linebacker Eric Norwood and basketball star Larry Davis will be among the eight former athletes to be inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame this year.

Norwood played for the Gamecocks from 2006 to 2009. During his time in Columbia, he was a three-time All-SEC first-team selection. Currently, Norwood holds the record for career tackles for loss (54.5) and sacks (29). Following his time at Carolina, Norwood went on to play for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and in the Canadian Football League.

Larry Davis was a prolific scorer for the Gamecocks during his two seasons in Columbia. He was named to the All-SEC first team by the media and coaches as a member of the 1997 SEC championship team. Davis scored 1,068 points in two years with USC standing in second for the most points scored by a two-year player. Davis is sixth on the all-time list of 3-pointers made in his career.

The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 21.

Chuck Allen – Football (1977-80), Board of Trustees (2008-Current): An outstanding defensive tackle for the Gamecocks who helped lead Carolina to the 1979 Hall of Fame Bowl and the 1980 Gator Bowl… served as a team captain in 1980… has been a tireless supporter of Gamecock Athletics and the University since that time, most notably as a member of the Board of Trustees since 2008.

Bill Currier – Football (1974-76): Played defensive back for the Gamecocks… named the defensive captain and garnered Steve Wadiak MVP honors in 1976… earned All-South Independent honors, and represented Carolina in the 1976 Blue-Gray post-season All-Star Game… drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1977 and spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Oilers, Patriots, and New York Giants… was the Giants’ defensive captain for the final five years of his NFL career… has been inducted into the state of South Carolina Hall of Fame and the state of Maryland Hall of Fame.

Randy Martz – Baseball (1977): Helped lead June Raines’ Gamecocks to the championship game of the 1977 College World Series… posted a 14-0 record, earning first team All-America honors… awarded the Lefty Gomez Plate as the most outstanding player in college baseball for the 1977 season… among his more impressive wins was a 2-1 victory over previously undefeated (26-0) and top-ranked Clemson at Tiger Field.

Jamar Nesbit – Football (1995-98): Offensive tackle who was a three-time All-SEC performer, earning recognition in 1996, 97 and ’98 after being named to the SEC All-Freshman squad in 1995… recognized by the SEC for his community service work and was named to the 11-member Chick-fil-A “Good Works Team” in 1996… spent 11 years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Tricia Popowski – Softball (1988-91): Garnered NSCA All-America recognition in each of her final three seasons, including first-team honors in both 1989 and 1991 as an outfielder… logged 279 base hits during her illustrious career, including an NCAA record 51 triples……led the team in on-base percentage, triples, walks, and slugging percentage in each of her four seasons… was the second-hardest Carolina player to strike out in school history with just one strikeout every 23.7 at-bats.

Jennifer (Van Assen) Brunelli – Swimming & Diving (2001-04): Achieved All-America status seven times during her Gamecock career, including a school-record five recognitions in 2004, earning certificates in the 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 200 Free relay, 400 Free relay, and 800 Free relay… named first-team All-SEC in 2004… holds Gamecock records in the 200 Freestyle, 200 Free relay, and 400 Free relay.

