FIRST ALERT: Midlands remains under flood advisory following afternoon storms

Parts of the Midlands remains under a flood advisory following an afternoon of severe storms that brought drenching rains to large portions of the area.
Richland and Lexington counties are under a Flood Advisory until 11:30 p.m.
Flooding was especially an issue in Richland County.
Car completely under water at Main and Whaley @wis10 @DominicBrownTV pic.twitter.com/TIQCifO8OF— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) July 24, 2017
Columbia Fire said they responded to multiple calls of flooded roads and cars in downtown Columbia. One person was rescued from their car that was stuck in water on Whaley Street and Main Street.
#TheCFD responding to multiple calls of flooded roads & vehicles in downtown #ColumbiaSC #turnarounddontdrown #scnews pic.twitter.com/B57viW9cnv— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 23, 2017
