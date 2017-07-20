FIRST ALERT: Midlands drying out after Sunday storms bring flooding rains

Parts of the Midlands have begun to dry out after severe thunderstorms brought flooding and drenching rains Sunday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued late in the afternoon, but while winds were high and lightning was prevalent, the rains brought more trouble than anything else.
Familiar flood zones in Columbia, like Five Points and Whaley Street, were soaked with water.
Car completely under water at Main and Whaley @wis10 @DominicBrownTV pic.twitter.com/TIQCifO8OF— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) July 24, 2017
RELATED: See photos of flooding from around Midlands
Columbia Fire said they responded to multiple calls of flooded roads and cars in downtown Columbia. One person was rescued from their car that was stuck in water on Whaley and Main streets.
#TheCFD responding to multiple calls of flooded roads & vehicles in downtown #ColumbiaSC #turnarounddontdrown #scnews pic.twitter.com/B57viW9cnv— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 23, 2017
Download the free WIS Weather App to get immediate and timely weather alerts and to track the weather for yourself wherever you are.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.