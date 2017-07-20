FIRST ALERT: Midlands drying out after Sunday storms bring flooding rains

Parts of the Midlands have begun to dry out after severe thunderstorms brought flooding and drenching rains Sunday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued late in the afternoon, but while winds were high and lightning was prevalent, the rains brought more trouble than anything else.

Familiar flood zones in Columbia, like Five Points and Whaley Street, were soaked with water.

Columbia Fire said they responded to multiple calls of flooded roads and cars in downtown Columbia. One person was rescued from their car that was stuck in water on Whaley and Main streets.

No injuries were reported.

