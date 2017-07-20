FIRST ALERT: Flash flood, Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the Midlands

FIRST ALERT: Flash flood, Severe thunderstorm warnings issued fo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A Flash Flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Richland County until 8:30 p.m. 

The weather service has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Kershaw, Lexington, and Richland counties until 7:45 p.m.

These storms could produce winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. Hail and wind damage is possible in these areas. 

