FIRST ALERT: Flash flood, Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the Midlands

A Flash Flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Richland County until 8:30 p.m.
The weather service has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Kershaw, Lexington, and Richland counties until 7:45 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Columbia SC, Forest Acres SC until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/H7dj1sKFGS— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 23, 2017
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Columbia SC, Lexington SC, West Columbia SC until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RqzMquRJhw— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 23, 2017
These storms could produce winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. Hail and wind damage is possible in these areas.
