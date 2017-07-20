Suspended state senator's lawyer files motion to dismiss miscond - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspended state senator's lawyer files motion to dismiss misconduct charges

Suspended State Senator John Courson has filed a motion to have his indictment on misconduct charges dismissed.

In a filing, Courson contends that the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the indictment because misconduct in office is not an indictable offense under the common law. 

He also says the charges are vague and violate his due process rights. 

Courson was one of many high-profile lawmakers to be indicted as part of an investigation into possible corruption inside the State House.

