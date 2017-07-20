Suspended state senator's lawyer files motion to dismiss misconduct charges

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.More >>
Three people have been charged in connection with the escape of a Lieber Correctional Institution inmate who managed to make it all the way to Texas before his capture.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Orangeburg, Aiken, and Lexington counties until 5:30 p.m.More >>
Suspended State Senator John Courson has filed a motion to have his indictment on misconduct charges dismissed.More >>
Police are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop in South Congaree after a woman inside the car helped him escape.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
On Thursday Anderson County rescue units returned to Lake Hartwell in day six of the search for a missing man believed to have drowned on Saturday.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
