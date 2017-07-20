Suspended state senator's lawyer files motion to dismiss misconduct charges

Suspended State Senator John Courson has filed a motion to have his indictment on misconduct charges dismissed.

In a filing, Courson contends that the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the indictment because misconduct in office is not an indictable offense under the common law.

#BREAKING: Courson's atty. Rose Mary Parham files the motion claiming the charges against the senator are vague & violate due process @wis10 pic.twitter.com/olFHkdbwC0 — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) July 20, 2017

He also says the charges are vague and violate his due process rights.

Courson was one of many high-profile lawmakers to be indicted as part of an investigation into possible corruption inside the State House.

