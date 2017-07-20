Handcuffed man whose girlfriend helped him escape apprehended again

Police have located a man who fled a traffic stop in South Congaree after a woman inside the car helped him escape.

South Congaree Police captured Joshua Allen Irwin, 28, with the assistance of the Springdale Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department around 6:30 a.m.

South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert says the police stopped a vehicle at Oak Street and Ramblin Road that had been reported stolen from Lexington earlier Thursday.

Irwin was driving and had warrants for felony larceny charges in Tennessee.

Shumpert says that Allen and two others inside the vehicle were stopped because the vehicle looked suspicious. Allen was placed under arrest after the warrants were discovered.

Jessica Lindsay Ruff, who was in the car and not under arrest at this time, then went around the vehicle and let Allen out allowing him to flee. She ran away with him, but was caught and is now under arrest.

Ruff, who was on bond for armed robbery and a stolen vehicle possession charge, will now be charged with heroin possession, stolen vehicle possession, resisting arrest, littering, giving false information, and aiding and abetting an escape.

A third passenger, who was not identified, was also arrested for being wanted by both the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Irmo police.

