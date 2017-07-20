Three arrested, accused of aiding convict Jimmy Causey's escape

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Associated Press.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Associated Press.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three people have been charged in connection with the escape of a Lieber Correctional Institution inmate who managed to make it all the way to Texas before his capture.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning, and police say no charges are expected for the driver in this incident.More >>
Are you holding on to a lottery ticket worth $250,000?More >>
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is in court Thursday in hopes of securing parole following his 2008 conviction of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges.More >>
A 1-year-old child who was found unresponsive at a popular botanical garden in Sumter has died, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
