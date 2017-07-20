Three arrested, accused of aiding convict Jimmy Causey's escape

Three people have been charged in connection with the escape of a Lieber Correctional Institution inmate who managed to make it all the way to Texas before his capture.

Lareece Rosier, Benjamin Bevier, and Robert Williams have all been arrested in connection with the escape of Jimmy Causey.

Rosier, according to arrest warrants, helped Causey procure money through a Western Union branch at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road. Causey, the warrants said, told Rosier the money was going to be used in a future escape plan. She will be charged with aiding escape.

Bevier stands accused of obstructing justice as warrants say he gave Williams a 1995 Chevrolet truck that was eventually given to Causey as his means of getting to Texas.

Causey escaped from Lieber during the Fourth of July holiday weekend and made it all the way to a hotel outside Austin, TX with several weapons and over $47,000 in cash.

He was captured there and brought back to South Carolina.

