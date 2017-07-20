Sumter PD: Pedestrian struck and killed, driver not expected to be charged

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning, and police say no charges are expected for the driver in this incident.

Sumter police say Berlese Botwe, 41, was walking on South Pike West when she was struck by a Nissan Maxima just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Botwe was not visible to the driver at the time of the accident, according to investigators.

The driver, who was on her way to work, is not expected to be charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.