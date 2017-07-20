Big payday waiting for person who purchased lottery ticket in Sumter

Are you holding on to a lottery ticket worth $250,000?

A customer at the Youngs #3636 on Hwy 15 S. in Sumter stands to collect big money when they cash in their winning Powerball ticket. The lucky ticket was purchased there for Wednesday’s drawing.



The ticket holder stands to benefit from the purchase of PowerPlay. Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize multiplied to $250,000 when a “5” multiplier was selected.

Here are the numbers from Wednesday's drawing:

50 - 51 - 59 - 61 - 63 Powerball: 4

Check your tickets. More than 10,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $250,000. Of these, more than 4,400 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by five. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 5X multiplier being selected are 1 in 21 when the jackpot is over $150 million.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $205 million.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

