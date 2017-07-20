DOT commissioners want your input as new tax revenue kicks in

The South Carolina Department of Transportation commission has approved a 28-day comment period to allow the public to discuss the state's road resurfacing plans after the increase in the state's gas tax began to kick in.
The DOT's resurfacing priority list includes 41,000 miles of non-federal roads at the tune of $71.8 million. In all, a majority of the $800 million raised by the new revenue -- $407 million specifically -- will be used to resurface state roads with interstates and major roads and highways receiving a bulk of that repaving work.
Transportation Department Secretary Christy Hall said contracts have already been awarded as projects are expected to begin soon.
Hall also showed commissioners what the DOT plans to do with all the additional revenue over the next 10 years.
