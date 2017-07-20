Motive still questioned ahead of bond hearing for man accused of running over mourners

The motive behind a 64-year-old man driving and running over 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery remains up in the air as officials prepare for his bond hearing Thursday morning.

James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder in connection with the Wednesday afternoon incident at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Leesburg Road.

Kester, police say, had no connection to the victims at this time.

Kester is expected to hear the charges at a 9 a.m. bond hearing.

Police were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. The victims struck at the funeral were the family of Margaret Livington.

Deputy Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly said several of the injured people were treated at the scene before being transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

Five patients taken to Palmetto Health Richland were admitted with one is in serious condition and four others are in fair condition. The seven other victims were taken to the Palmetto Health Baptist and all have been discharged. All victims were aged between 11 and 78 years old.

