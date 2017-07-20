Accident on I-26E causing delays into Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Accident on I-26E causing delays into Columbia

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: 511sc.org) (Source: 511sc.org)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An accident is causing traffic issues as you head into Columbia on your morning commute. 

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, that accident happened in the eastbound lane of Interstate 26 near mile marker 108. 

No word on any injuries. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • LIVE TRAFFIC

    LIVE TRAFFIC

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly