LIVE: OJ Simpson could be granted parole for 2008 kidnapping, assault case

If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is in court Thursday in hopes of securing parole following his 2008 conviction of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges.

That parole board hearing begins at 1 p.m. EST.

The charges stemmed from a 2007 incident where Simpson and five men confronted a pair of sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room and angrily told them that what they were selling rightfully belonged to him.

