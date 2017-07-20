17-year-old girl found safely after kidnapping, carjacking, but suspects still on the loose

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl kidnapped as part of a carjacking has been located safely.

According to the sheriff's department, the three men approached a car parked at the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road with a man and a woman inside at around 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies say the men pointed a gun at the man driving the car and ordered him to give them the vehicle. The suspects then stole the car, a light blue 2012 Ford Fusion, with the female passenger, identified as 17-year-old Karisma Stevenson-Bowman, still inside.

Hours later, Stevenson-Bowman and the car were located at an apartment complex on North Brickyard Yard. The victim was unharmed, but the suspects fled the scene.

The search continues for the three men.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

