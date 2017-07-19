Industrious 13-year-old sells lemonade to save for college tuition

Experts always say it is never too early to begin saving for your college education.

In Orangeburg, one child has taken that to heart.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Claflin University introduced us to 13-year-old Vincent Proctor.

Proctor wants to attend Claflin after high school and has set up a lemonade stand to make that dream a reality.

The teen was given Claflin gear such as a hat and a thermos with the school’s name on it.

13 yr. old Vincent Proctor is selling fresh lemonade in Orangeburg, SC to earn money & fulfill his dreams of attending claflinuniversity pic.twitter.com/FpFiDM1bTF — Claflin University (@ClaflinUniv1869) July 19, 2017

