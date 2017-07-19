Industrious 13-year-old sells lemonade to save for college tuiti - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Industrious 13-year-old sells lemonade to save for college tuition

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Claflin University/ Twitter) (Source: Claflin University/ Twitter)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Experts always say it is never too early to begin saving for your college education.

In Orangeburg, one child has taken that to heart.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Claflin University introduced us to 13-year-old Vincent Proctor.

Proctor wants to attend Claflin after high school and has set up a lemonade stand to make that dream a reality.

The teen was given Claflin gear such as a hat and a thermos with the school’s name on it. 

