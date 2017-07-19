Two charged, one still sought in connection to safe break-ins

Two men have been arrested in Sumter and one more man is being sought in connection to multiple safe break-ins.

Frank Lamar Wilson, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary and safecracking. Fabyane Jamel Hinnant, 18, is charged with second-degree burglary and safecracking.

Arrest warrants say, Hinnant and Wilson, along with other co-defendants, broke into a home on the 3500 block of Furman Field Road with the intent to commit a crime. The suspects reportedly stole a safe that contained 12 guns, a TV, and a cell phone.

On that same day, the suspects broke into a safe in another home on Antelope Drive.

Deputies are still searching for Jesse Weaver in connection to these crimes. Colter is not considered a threat to the community, however, anyone who may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

