Gamecocks QB Bentley named to O'Brien Award watch list

After Jake Bentley’s first start at quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks last season, fans were enamored with his play.

After seven starts, he’s done enough to wow the Davey O’ Brien Foundation. Bentley is one of 30 players to be named to the Davey O’Brien watch list. The award is given to the nation’s best top college quarterback.

Bentley completed 65.8 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-3, 220-pound signal caller is one of six SEC quarterbacks to make the watch list.

The sophomore quarterback was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list this month.

On November 7, 16 semifinalists will be named. From that list, three finalists will be selected by the foundation and the selection committee on November 20. The winner of the award will be announced on December 7.

Here’s a look at the full list:

Austin Allen (Arkansas, Sr., Fayetteville, Ark.)

Josh Allen (Wyoming, Jr., Firebaugh, Calif.)

J.T. Barrett (Ohio State, Sr., Wichita Falls, Texas)

Jake Bentley (South Carolina, So., Opelika, Ala.)

Jake Browning (Washington, Jr., Granite Bay, Calif.)

Shane Buechele (Texas, So., Arlington, Texas)

Sam Darnold (USC, So., Capistrano Beach, Calif.)

Eric Dungey (Syracuse, Jr., Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Jacob Eason (Georgia, So., Lake Stevens, Wash.)

Jesse Ertz (Kansas State, Sr., Burlington, Iowa)

Luke Falk (Washington State, Sr., Logan, Utah)

Riley Ferguson (Memphis, Sr., Matthews, N.C.)

Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State, Jr., Richmond Hill, Ga.)

Quinton Flowers (USF, Sr., Miami, Fla.)

Deondre Francois (Florida State, So., Orlando, Fla.)

Jalen Hurts (Alabama, So., Houston, Texas)

Lamar Jackson (Louisville, Jr., Pompano Beach, Fla.)

Daniel Jones (Duke, So., Charlotte, N.C.)

Tanner Mangum (BYU, Jr., Eagle, Idaho)

Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma, Sr., Austin, Texas)

Trace McSorley (Penn State, Jr., Ashburn, Va.)

Shea Patterson (Ole Miss, So., Shreveport, La.)

Josh Rosen (UCLA, Jr., Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State, Sr., Rock Hill, S.C.)

Brett Rypien (Boise State, Jr., Spokane, Wash.)

Brandon Silvers (Troy, Sr., Orange Beach, Ala.)

Wilton Speight (Michigan, Jr., Richmond, Va.)

Brent Stockstill (Middle Tennessee, Jr., Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Mike White (Western Kentucky, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Logan Woodside (Toledo, Sr., Frankfurt, Ky.)

