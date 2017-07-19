Gamecocks QB Bentley named to O'Brien Award watch list

D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2017 SEC Championship. Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division.More >>
SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2017 SEC Championship. Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division.More >>
The Ole Miss sophomore enters his first full season as starting quarterback. Patterson is on the Maxwell Award watch list.More >>
The Ole Miss sophomore enters his first full season as starting quarterback. Patterson is on the Maxwell Award watch list.More >>
There is certainly a lot to talk about with Ole Miss. But very little of it has anything to do with what happens on the field.More >>
There is certainly a lot to talk about with Ole Miss. But very little of it has anything to do with what happens on the field.More >>
“I think the most important thing is just understanding your roster, understanding the players you have on your team, the young men you've recruited in the previous two years to your football team."More >>
“I think the most important thing is just understanding your roster, understanding the players you have on your team, the young men you've recruited in the previous two years to your football team."More >>
2,754 words, 16 minutes, 1 podium. Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze kicked off Thursday at SEC Media Days with a congressional style filibuster.More >>
2,754 words, 16 minutes, 1 podium. Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze kicked off Thursday at SEC Media Days with a congressional style filibuster.More >>
"That's the kind of job you want. Auburn is a place that wants to win championships and I agree. This year we have a chance and we have to seize the moment," Malzahn said.More >>
"That's the kind of job you want. Auburn is a place that wants to win championships and I agree. This year we have a chance and we have to seize the moment," Malzahn said.More >>
Jake is a little Maltese, but today he is a tiger!More >>
Jake is a little Maltese, but today he is a tiger!More >>