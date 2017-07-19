Deputies search for gunman who shot in home while child inside

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department are searching for two people after a home invasion resulted in one person being shot.

The victim told deputies while he was at his home with his 7-year-old son, two men kicked in the door and demanded money. The men fled from the home after the victim was shot as he sat on a couch.

He was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle where he is undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Sumter deputies continue to investigate the shooting and are searching for the two men responsible. A description of the suspects has not been released at this time.

