Midlands child found unresponsive at Swan Lake Iris Gardens dies at hospital

A 1-year-old child who was found unresponsive at a popular botanical garden in Sumter has died, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Sumter police said they were called to Swan Lake Iris Gardens around 3:15 p.m. to an unresponsive child.

Officers and first responders attempted to revive the child, who was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he died.

The child's death is under investigation and details are limited at this time. Check back for more updates.

