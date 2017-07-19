Alligator spotted near Greenway trails in Cayce

Alligators are known to frequent this area in Cayce. (Source: Brett Collins)

Another day, another alligator sighting near the Three Rivers Greenway Trails in Cayce.

A viewer submitted photos of this sizable reptile sunbathing near the 12th Street Extention near the Lexington Medical Center and Otarre Point Wednesday afternoon.

While it is unclear whether the alligator has been spotted on the trail, it is in the vicinity where the Timmerman Trail had to be temporarily closed in May when a 9-foot alligator was removed from the area.

There are signs posted along the trail warning that alligators are common in the area.

We've reached out to Cayce DPS for more information. Check back for more updates.

