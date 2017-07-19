UPDATE: 3 kids taken from Upstate found in NC, grandmother arrested

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says three kids who were taken by their grandmother have been located in North Carolina, according to authorities.

The grandmother, 49-year-old Connie Littlejohn Sanders, was arrested in Rutherford County, SC before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday The three children were not harmed.

The children, 7-year-old Jushaun Hill, 6-year-old Jahleel Hill and 8-year-old Rashid Hill, were taken by their grandmother, 49-year-old Connie Littlejohn Sanders, who drove her daughter, Sharita Richardson, to Virginia College on Hwy. 29 in Spartanburg so she could enroll in school on Tuesday evening.

Sanders and the children were last seen in a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan with North Carolina tag EDC2235. Richardson said her mother has no license or cell phone.

Authorities believe Sanders and the three children were last seen in Columbia around midnight Tuesday.

Sanders will be extradited back to Spartanburg County.

Check back for more updates.

