UPDATE: 3 kids taken from Upstate found in NC, grandmother arrested

An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear July 26 before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a witness list released by the panel Wednesday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear July 26 before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a witness list released by the panel Wednesday.More >>
The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two.More >>
The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.More >>
Another day, another alligator sighting near the Three Rivers Greenway Trails in Cayce.More >>
Another day, another alligator sighting near the Three Rivers Greenway Trails in Cayce.More >>
The number of traffic citations and warnings issued to drivers on South Carolina roads is down, although the number of deadly crashes is up, according to a recent study conducted by lawmakers.More >>
The number of traffic citations and warnings issued to drivers on South Carolina roads is down, although the number of deadly crashes is up, according to a recent study conducted by lawmakers.More >>
Chance sent out numerous tweets in support of the streaming service and the impact that it has had on indie artists.More >>
Chance sent out numerous tweets in support of the streaming service and the impact that it has had on indie artists.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>